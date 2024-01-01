Loi No 2017-442 du 30 Juin 2017 Portant Code Maritime
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 69Translated text:
To obtain Ivorization, any fishing vessel must:
- Be at least one-third owned by Ivorian natural or legal persons.
- Be manned by a crew composed of 100% Ivorian nationals for the officers and at least 75% Ivorian nationals for the other crew members.
- Not have been built more than twenty years ago. This period begins from the day of the first registration.