Loi No 2017-442 du 30 Juin 2017 Portant Code Maritime

  • Language: French
  • Year: 2017

Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions

Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?

  • Article 69

    PDF (page 15)Source URL
    Translated text:

    To obtain Ivorization, any fishing vessel must:

    • Be at least one-third owned by Ivorian natural or legal persons.
    • Be manned by a crew composed of 100% Ivorian nationals for the officers and at least 75% Ivorian nationals for the other crew members.
    • Not have been built more than twenty years ago. This period begins from the day of the first registration.

Vessel Registration & License Management

