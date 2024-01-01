Fisheries and Aquaculture Law 2016
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 27Translated text:
Transhipment of catches or fish products at sea is prohibited, except with the written authorization of the Minister responsible for fisheries. If authorization is granted, transhipment of catches or fishery products at sea shall be carried out under customs and veterinary supervision and in the presence of observers.
Article 28Translated text:
The intention to land or transship must be notified to the Ministry in charge of fisheries for review before the vessel enters port.
This notification must be accompanied by information regarding the vessel, the permits, the gear, and the fish products on board.
The detailed list of this information, the deadlines, and the mode of notification are established by regulation.
Article 105Translated text:
The following shall be punished with imprisonment from one to five years and a fine from 50,000,000 francs to 300,000,000 francs or one of these two penalties only:
- making unauthorized transshipments of catches;
In the event of a conviction, the judge will order the confiscation of the products and catches resulting from the offense.
In addition, the confiscation of the fishing gear used may be ordered.
In the cases provided for in point 6 of paragraph 1, explosives and substances shall be confiscated.
Attempts to commit the offenses provided for in this article shall be punishable.
Article 107Translated text:
Anyone who:
- fails to notify the landing or transhipment within the prescribed time limit.
Attempts to commit the infringements provided for in this article shall be punishable.