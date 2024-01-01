EcuadorOversight BodyMinisterio de Producción Comercio Exterior Inversiones y PescaRegistry ClosedSOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1980TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions4 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility2 lawsVessel Registration & License Management1 lawVessel Tracking3 lawsLawsAgreement No. MAP-SRP-2018-0176-AFishing Offenses & InfractionsMinisterial Agreement No. 196Fishing Offenses & InfractionsOrganic Integral Penal CodeFishing Offenses & InfractionsVessel TrackingOrganic Law for the Development of Aquaculture and FisheriesFishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementOrganic Law of Navigation, Management, Security, and Maritime ProtectionVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityResolution COGMAR-JUR-036-2015Vessel TrackingResolution No. 054/07Vessel TrackingResolution SPTMF 113/13Labor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions