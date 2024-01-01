Resolution SPTMF 113/13
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 3Translated text:
Foreign-flagged vessels exceeding 50 Gross Tonnage (GT) operating in Ecuadorian waters under an association contract, a charter agreement of more than six months, or in the process of nationalization, are required to carry on board the Minimum Safe Manning Certificate issued by the National Maritime Authority. These vessels must be crewed by Ecuadorian maritime personnel, constituting no less than fifty percent (50%) of the crew. For vessels under a bareboat charter contract, at least seventy percent (70%) of the crew must be Ecuadorian, fulfilling roles in line with the Minimum Safe Manning Certificate. In both cases, the captain may be of foreign nationality.