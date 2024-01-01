Organic Law for the Development of Aquaculture and Fisheries
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
#41. Fishing observer. Natural person in charge of observing and collecting data on board fishing vessels, for the purposes of research, conservation, management or administration of hydrobiological resources.
Control Means. To carry out monitoring, control, and surveillance of fishing activities, the governing body will use the following means: e) Reports from onboard observers.