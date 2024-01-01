Observers

Organic Law for the Development of Aquaculture and Fisheries

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 7

    PDF (page 7)Source URL
    Translated text:

    #41. Fishing observer. Natural person in charge of observing and collecting data on board fishing vessels, for the purposes of research, conservation, management or administration of hydrobiological resources.

  • Article 161

    PDF (page 30)Source URL
    Translated text:

    Control Means. To carry out monitoring, control, and surveillance of fishing activities, the governing body will use the following means: e) Reports from onboard observers.