Organic Law for the Development of Aquaculture and Fisheries
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
For the purposes of this Law, the following definitions are provided: 61. Transshipment of fish. It is the action of transferring catches from one fishing vessel to another fishing vessel or to a vessel used exclusively for cargo transportation.
The transfer of fishery products between national fishing vessels and from fishing vessels to transport vessels or freezers of other flags legally registered in the Registry of Regional Fisheries Management Organizations is permitted, provided that it is carried out in authorized national or foreign ports, in the presence of an inspector and with prior authorization from the governing body, in coordination with the other authorities in the respective area of