The transfer of fishery products between national fishing vessels and from fishing vessels to transport vessels or freezers of other flags legally registered in the Registry of Regional Fisheries Management Organizations is permitted, provided that it is carried out in authorized national or foreign ports, in the presence of an inspector and with prior authorization from the governing body, in coordination with the other authorities in the respective area of

For the purposes of this Law, the following definitions are provided: 61. Transshipment of fish. It is the action of transferring catches from one fishing vessel to another fishing vessel or to a vessel used exclusively for cargo transportation.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.