Vessel Tracking

Organic Integral Penal Code

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 113

    Translated text:

    Artisanal shipowners, to safeguard the safety of the crew, must install a satellite monitoring device on their vessels, among other safety requirements established by the competent authorities. The artisanal vessel may set sail only if it has the satellite monitoring device in operational condition. The device must guarantee the automatic transmission of the updated geographic position of the vessel, and must remain in operation on board at all times from departure until arrival at an authorized port.

  • Article 168

    Translated text:

    Artisanal, recreational or research fishing vessels that carry out extractive fishing activities and industrial fishing vessels of national flag and other flags under charter, commercial leasing or associated contracts that operate in jurisdictional or non-jurisdictional waters must install on board and maintain in permanent operation at least one tracking device endorsed by the ecuadorian fisheries governing body of national defense.

Resolution COGMAR-JUR-036-2015

Does law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to report using AIS, or is there no provision?

  • Article 3

    Translated text:

    The scope of application extends to all vessels flying the national flag, as well as foreign-flagged vessels operating under charter agreements, association contracts, or temporary admission. These vessels are classified under the following services: passenger transport, cargo and passenger transport, fishing, general cargo, hydrocarbon transport, and research.

  • Article 18

    Translated text:

    The use of AIS is mandatory for all vessels referred to in Regulation V/19.2.4 of the SOLAS Convention that navigate in national waters, as well as for all vessels navigating within the Galapagos Marine Reserve, in the A-1 area of the Ecuadorian coast, inland waters, estuaries, and rivers. Vessels under 10 Gross Tonnage (GT) propelled by oars or sails are exempt from this requirement.

Resolution No. 054/07

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 3

    Translated text:

    The scope of application extends to all vessels over 20 Gross Tonnage (GT) flying the national flag, as well as foreign-flagged vessels operating under charter agreements and association contracts. These vessels are classified under the following services: fishing, general cargo, cargo and passenger transport, hydrocarbon transport, passenger vessels carrying more than 12 passengers, all foreign-flagged fishing vessels entering Ecuadorian jurisdictional waters for commercial operations, and foreign-flagged vessels authorized to conduct internal movements within the Galapagos Archipelago.