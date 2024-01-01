Vessel Tracking

The scope of application extends to all vessels over 20 Gross Tonnage (GT) flying the national flag, as well as foreign-flagged vessels operating under charter agreements and association contracts. These vessels are classified under the following services: fishing, general cargo, cargo and passenger transport, hydrocarbon transport, passenger vessels carrying more than 12 passengers, all foreign-flagged fishing vessels entering Ecuadorian jurisdictional waters for commercial operations, and foreign-flagged vessels authorized to conduct internal movements within the Galapagos Archipelago.

The use of AIS is mandatory for all vessels referred to in Regulation V/19.2.4 of the SOLAS Convention that navigate in national waters, as well as for all vessels navigating within the Galapagos Marine Reserve, in the A-1 area of the Ecuadorian coast, inland waters, estuaries, and rivers. Vessels under 10 Gross Tonnage (GT) propelled by oars or sails are exempt from this requirement.

The scope of application extends to all vessels flying the national flag, as well as foreign-flagged vessels operating under charter agreements, association contracts, or temporary admission. These vessels are classified under the following services: passenger transport, cargo and passenger transport, fishing, general cargo, hydrocarbon transport, and research.

Artisanal, recreational or research fishing vessels that carry out extractive fishing activities and industrial fishing vessels of national flag and other flags under charter, commercial leasing or associated contracts that operate in jurisdictional or non-jurisdictional waters must install on board and maintain in permanent operation at least one tracking device endorsed by the ecuadorian fisheries governing body of national defense.

Artisanal shipowners, to safeguard the safety of the crew, must install a satellite monitoring device on their vessels, among other safety requirements established by the competent authorities. The artisanal vessel may set sail only if it has the satellite monitoring device in operational condition. The device must guarantee the automatic transmission of the updated geographic position of the vessel, and must remain in operation on board at all times from departure until arrival at an authorized port.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.