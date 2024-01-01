Vessel Tracking

Organic Integral Penal Code
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 113Translated text:
Artisanal shipowners, to safeguard the safety of the crew, must install a satellite monitoring device on their vessels, among other safety requirements established by the competent authorities. The artisanal vessel may set sail only if it has the satellite monitoring device in operational condition. The device must guarantee the automatic transmission of the updated geographic position of the vessel, and must remain in operation on board at all times from departure until arrival at an authorized port.
Article 168Translated text:
Artisanal, recreational or research fishing vessels that carry out extractive fishing activities and industrial fishing vessels of national flag and other flags under charter, commercial leasing or associated contracts that operate in jurisdictional or non-jurisdictional waters must install on board and maintain in permanent operation at least one tracking device endorsed by the ecuadorian fisheries governing body of national defense.