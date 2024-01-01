European Union
- Oversight Body
- Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG MARE)
Topics
Laws
- COMMISSION IMPLEMENTING REGULATION (EU) 2017/218 of 6 February 2017
- Vessel Registration & License Management
- COUNCIL REGULATION (EC) No 1185/2003 of 26 June 2003 on the removal of fins of sharks on board vessels
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions
- Control Regulation
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions
- Transshipment
- Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
- Vessel Registration & License Management
- Vessel Tracking
- IUU Fishing Regulation in relation to the Community IUU Vessel List
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions
- Transshipment
- Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
- Vessel Registration & License Management
- REGULATION (EU) 2017/2107 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 15 November 2017 laying down management, conservation and control measures applicable in the Convention area of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT), and amending Council Regulations (EC) No 1936/2001, (EC) No 1984/2003 and (EC) No 520/2007
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions
- Regulation (EU) 2017/1004 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 on the establishment of a Union framework for the collection, management and use of data in the fisheries sector and support for scientific advice regarding the common fisheries policy and repealing Council Regulation (EC) No 199/2008 (recast)
- Observers
- Regulation (EU) 2019/1241 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019 on the conservation of fisheries resources and the protection of marine ecosystems through technical measures, amending Council Regulations (EC) No 1967/2006, (EC) No 1224/2009 and Regulations (EU) No 1380/2013, (EU) 2016/1139, (EU) 2018/973, (EU) 2019/472 and (EU) 2019/1022 of the European Parliament and of the Council, and repealing Council Regulations (EC) No 894/97, (EC) No 850/98, (EC) No 2549/2000, (EC) No 254/2002, (EC) No 812/2004 and (EC) No 2187/2005
- Fishing Offenses & Infractions