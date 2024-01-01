COMMISSION IMPLEMENTING REGULATION (EU) 2017/218 of 6 February 2017
Annex 1
Article 5
Each Member State shall collect, validate and record without delay in the national fishing fleet register the data referred to in Annex I.
Article 6
- The Member States shall submit to the Commission any event concerning fishing vessels introduced in the national fishing fleet register no later than at the end of the working day when the event has been fully registered.
- If the relevant event is a correction of earlier data, all events concerning that vessel since the census date or its first entry into the national fishing fleet register shall be transmitted to the Commission.
- Event data shall be submitted to the Commission in accordance with Article 9.
- The Commission shall verify the correctness of the submission received and register the events in the Union fishing fleet register if the submission complies with requirements of Article 9. Otherwise the submission shall be rejected. In that case, the Commission shall notify its observations to the Member State, which shall make the necessary changes in the national fishing fleet register not later than three national working days following the date of notification by the Commission.