COUNCIL REGULATION (EC) No 1185/2003 of 26 June 2003 on the removal of fins of sharks on board vessels
- Language: English
- Year: 2003
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to shark fishing and finning?
Article 3
- It shall be prohibited to remove shark fins on board vessels, and to retain on board, tranship or land shark fins.
- It shall be prohibited to purchase, offer for sale or sell shark fins which have been removed on board, retained on board, transhipped or landed in contravention of this Regulation.
Article 4
- By way of derogation from Article 3(1), and subject to paragraphs 2, 3, 4 and 5 of this Article, it may be allowed to remove shark fins from dead sharks on board and to retain on board, tranship or land shark fins with regard to vessels which hold a special fishing permit.
- Such a special fishing permit shall only be issued to fishing vessels where a capacity to use all parts of sharks has been demonstrated and where the need for the separate processing on board of shark fins and the remaining parts of sharks has been justified.
- It shall be prohibited to discard at sea the remaining parts of sharks after removal of the shark fins, except those parts resulting from basic processing operations, such as beheading, gutting and skinning.
- The weight of the fins kept from the catch shall never exceed the theoretical weight of the fins that would correspond to the remaining parts of sharks retained on board, transhipped or landed.
- For the purpose of controlling the application of paragraph 4, the theoretical correspondence between weights of fins and bodies shall be established by Member States, taking into account the type of fishery, the species composition and the type of processing and storage. In no case shall the theoretical weight of the fins exceed 5 % of the live weight of the shark catch.
Article 5
- Masters of vessels which hold a valid special fishing permit shall keep records of the weight of shark fins and the remaining parts of sharks retained on board, transhipped or landed. These records shall be kept in the logbook established by Article 6(1) of Regulation (EEC) No 2847/93, where applicable. For those vessels not subject to Article 6(1) of that Regulation, these records shall be kept in a special register to be provided by the competent authority issuing the special fishing permit. When the shark catch is not landed as a whole, masters of vessels shall complete the logbook records with valid documentation on landings, transhipments and sales of shark fins or remaining parts of sharks. The Member States shall define the type of documentation which is deemed valid for this purpose and check systematically the logbook records. L 167/2 Official Journal of the European Union EN 4.7.2003
- In order to facilitate the control of landings by the port authorities and the documentation referred to in paragraph 1, masters of vessels, or their representatives, who hold a valid special fishing permit and who intend to land shark fins or remaining parts of sharks outside Community ports, shall notify the authorities of the flag State and the competent authorities of the State whose ports or landing facilities they want to use, at least 72 hours before the estimated time of arrival at the port of landing, of the catches retained on board, the catches intended for landing and their estimated time of arrival at the port. A