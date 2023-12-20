The master of each Union catching vessel shall keep an electronic fishing logbook for the purpose of recording fishing activities. The fishing logbook referred to in paragraph 1 shall contain at least the following information: (a) the unique fishing trip identification number; (b) the common fleet register (CFR) number or, where that number is not available, another vessel identification number and the name of the catching vessel; (c) the FAO alpha-3 code of each species and the relevant geographical area in which the catches were taken; (d) the date and, for vessels of 12 metres in length overall or more, the time of catches; (e) the date and time of departure from, and of arrival to, port; (f) the type of fishing gear, its technical specifications and dimensions; (g) the estimated quantities in kilograms live weight or, where appropriate, the number of individuals, of each species retained on board, including, as a separate entry, the quantities or individuals below the applicable minimum conservation reference size. For Union catching vessels of 12 metres in length overall or more, this information shall be provided per fishing operation; (h) estimated quantities of each species discarded in kilograms live weight or, where appropriate, in number of individuals; (i) where applicable, the conversion factor(s) used; (j) data required in application of fisheries agreements referred to in Article 3(1). When compared with the quantities landed or with the result of an inspection, the permitted margin of tolerance in estimates recorded in the fishing logbook of the quantities in kilograms of fish retained on board shall be 10 % per each species. For species retained on board the quantity of which does not exceed 100 kg of live-weight equivalent, the permitted margin of tolerance shall be 20 % per each species. By way of derogation from paragraph 3, in the case of fisheries referred to in Article 15(1), point (a), first and third indents, of Regulation (EU) No 1380/2013 for species which are landed unsorted, and in the case of tropical tuna purse seine fisheries for species which are landed unsorted, the following margins of tolerance shall apply: (a) in the case of landings in listed ports and subject to additional conditions concerning the landing and the weighing of catches in order to ensure accurate catch reporting: (i) for species representing 2 % or more in kilograms live weight of all species landed, the permitted margin of tolerance in estimates recorded in the fishing logbook of the quantities in kilograms of fish retained on board shall be 10 % of the total quantity of all species recorded in the fishing logbook, per each species;

OJ L, 20.12.2023 EN

28/105 ELI: http://data.europa.eu/eli/reg/2023/2842/oj (ii) for species that represent less than 2 % in kilograms live weight of all species landed, the permitted margin of tolerance in estimates recorded in the fishing logbook of the quantities in kilograms of fish retained on board shall be 200 kg or 0,5 % of the total quantity of all species recorded in the fishing logbook, per each species, whichever is greater. In addition to the provisions set out in points (i) and (ii), in any event, for the total quantity of all species, the permitted margin of tolerance in estimates recorded in the fishing logbook of the total quantity in kilograms of fish retained on board shall be 10 % of the total quantity of all species recorded in the fishing logbook. The conditions concerning landing and weighing shall include safeguards allowing for the accurate reporting of the catches, such as the involvement of accredited independent third parties or specific requirements for the sampling and weighing operations. Those conditions shall provide for the necessary control by, and cooperation with, the relevant competent authorities of the country concerned; (b) in the case of landings other than those referred to in point (a): (i) for species representing 2 % or more in kilograms live weight of all species landed, the permitted margin of tolerance in estimates recorded in the fishing logbook of the quantities in kilograms of fish retained on board shall be 10 % per each species; (ii) for species that represent less than 2 % in kilograms live weight of all species landed, the permitted margin of tolerance in estimates recorded in the fishing logbook of the quantities in kilograms of fish retained on board shall be 200 kg or 20 % per each species recorded in the fishing logbook, whichever is greater. 5. For Union catching vessels engaged in the fisheries referred to in paragraph 4, the Commission may, at the request of one or more Member States, ask EFCA to develop harmonised technical guidelines on best practices for the estimation of catches on board. 6. The Commission shall, by means of implementing acts, by 10 July 2024 lay down rules on conditions pertaining in particular to the landing and weighing of catches of fisheries referred to in paragraph 4 of this Article in order to ensure the accuracy of reporting of catches. Those implementing acts shall be adopted in accordance with the examination procedure referred to in Article 119(2). The Commission shall, by means of implementing acts, approve the ports which comply with the conditions set out in accordance with this Article and on the basis of submissions by the Member States. The initial list of ports shall be adopted by 10 July 2024. The Commission may amend the list and may revoke its approval of a listed port in the event that the conditions are no longer met. 7. In the case of fishing gear lost at sea, the fishing logbook shall also contain the following information: (a) the type and approximate dimensions of the lost gear; (b) the date and estimated time when the gear was lost; (c) the position where the gear was lost; (d) the measures undertaken to retrieve the lost gear. 8. In the case of catches of sensitive species referred to in Article 10(1) and (2) and Article 11(1) of Regulation (EU) 2019/1241, the information referred in paragraph 2, point (h), of this Article shall also contain the quantities in kilograms live weight or, where appropriate, the number of individuals, of the catches which are injured, dead or released alive. 9. In fisheries subject to a Union fishing effort regime, masters of Union catching vessels shall in their fishing logbooks record and account for the time spent in an area as follows: (a) with regard to towed gear: (i) entry into, and exit from, the port located in that area;

EN OJ L, 20.12.2023

ELI: http://data.europa.eu/eli/reg/2023/2842/oj 29/105 (ii) each entry into, and exit from, maritime areas where specific rules on access to waters and resources apply; (iii) the catch retained on board by species in kilograms live weight at the time of exit from that area or before entry into a port located in that area; (b) with regard to static gear: (i) entry into, and exit from, the port located in that area; (ii) each entry into, and exit from, maritime areas where specific rules on access to waters and resources apply; (iii) the date and time of setting or resetting of the static gear in these areas; (iv) the date and time of the completion of fishing operations using the static gear; (v) the catch retained on board by species in kilograms live weight at the time of exit from that area or before entry into a port located in that area. 10. To convert stored or processed fish weight into live fish weight for the purposes of the fishing logbook, masters of Union catching vessels shall apply a conversion factor established in accordance with paragraph 12. 11. The accuracy of the data recorded in the fishing logbook shall be the responsibility of the master. 12. The Commission may, by means of implementing acts, establish conversion factors and lay down detailed rules on: (a) the implementation of the margin of tolerance as defined in paragraphs 3 and 4; (b) the use of conversion factors. Those implementing acts shall be adopted in accordance with the examination procedure referred to in Article 119(2).’.