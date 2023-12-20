Control Regulation
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 20
Article 20 is amended as follows: (a) in paragraph 1, the words ‘places close to the shore’ are replaced by the words ‘at landing sites’; (b) the following paragraphs are inserted: ‘2a. Without prejudice to Article 4(4) of Council Regulation (EC) No 1005/2008 (*) and Article 43(3) of this Regulation, donor and receiving Union fishing vessels shall be authorised to tranship at sea outside Union waters or in ports of third countries only subject to an authorisation received by their flag Member State(s). 2b. In order to apply for an authorisation to tranship under paragraph 2a, masters of donor and receiving Union fishing vessels shall submit electronically to their flag Member State, at least 48 hours before the planned transhipment operation, the following information: (a) the unique fishing trip identification number(s) and, in the case of fishing vessels other than catching vessels, the unique fishing trip identification number(s) related to the catches; (b) the CFR number or, where that number is not available, another vessel identification number(s) and the name of both the donor and the receiving fishing vessels; (c) the FAO alpha-3 code of each species to be transhipped and the relevant geographical area(s) in which the catches were taken; (d) the estimated quantities of each species to be transhipped in kilograms in product weight and in live weight, broken down by type of product presentation and state of processing; (e) the port of destination of the receiving fishing vessel; (f) the date and time of the planned transhipment; (g) the geographical position or the specific name of the port in which the transhipment operation is planned. 2c. The Commission may, by means of implementing acts, lay down detailed rules on product presentation and the state of processing, in particular through codes and descriptions. Those implementing acts shall be adopted in accordance with the examination procedure referred to in Article 119(2).
Article 21
- Masters of Union fishing vessels involved in a transhipment operation shall complete an electronic transhipment declaration.
- The transhipment declaration referred to in paragraph 1 shall contain at least the following information: (a) the unique fishing trip identification number(s) and, in the case of fishing vessels other than catching vessels, the unique fishing trip identification number(s) related to the catches; (b) the CFR number or, where that number is not available, another vessel identification number(s) and the name of both the donor and the receiving fishing vessels; (c) the FAO alpha-3 code of each transhipped species and the relevant geographical area(s) in which the catches were taken; (d) the estimated quantities of each transhipped species in kilograms in product weight and in live weight, broken down by type of product presentation and state of processing, or, where appropriate, the number of individuals, including, as a separate entry, the quantities or individuals below the applicable minimum conservation reference size; (e) the port or landing site of destination of the receiving fishing vessel and estimated date and time of arrival; (f) date and time of transhipment; (g) the geographical area or the designated port of transhipment; (h) the conversion factor(s) used.
- When compared with the quantities landed or with the result of an inspection, the permitted margin of tolerance in estimates recorded in the transhipment declaration of the quantities in kilograms of fish retained on board shall be as set out in Article 14(3) and (4).
- Masters of both the donor and the receiving fishing vessels shall each be responsible for the accuracy of the data recorded in their respective transhipment declarations.
- To convert stored or processed fish weight into live fish weight for the purposes of the transhipment declaration, masters of fishing vessels shall apply a conversion factor established in accordance with Article 14(12).
- The Commission is empowered to adopt delegated acts in accordance with Article 119a supplementing this Regulation by exempting certain categories of Union fishing vessels from the obligation laid down in paragraph 1 of this Article, taking into account the quantities and/or type of fishery products, distance between the fishing grounds, transhipping places and ports where the vessels concerned are registered.’.
Article 22
- Masters of Union fishing vessels shall submit by electronic means the information referred to in Article 21 to the competent authority of their flag Member State within 24 hours after completion of the transhipment operation.
- When a Union fishing vessel tranships its catches in a Member State other than its flag Member State, the competent authorities of the flag Member State shall immediately upon receipt forward the transhipment declaration data by electronic means to the competent authorities of the Member State where the catch was transhipped and where the catch is destined.
- The Commission is empowered to adopt delegated acts in accordance with Article 119a supplementing this Regulation by: (a) laying down the rules to be applied in the event of technical or communication failure or non-functioning of electronic recording and reporting systems for transhipment data; (b) adopting measures to be taken in the event of non-receipt of transhipment data; (c) adopting rules on the access to transhipment data and measures to be taken in the event of data access failure.
- The Commission may, by means of implementing acts, lay down detailed rules on: (a) the format and procedure for submission of the transhipment declaration; (b) the completion and electronic recording of the transhipment declaration data; (c) the functioning of the electronic recording and reporting system for transhipment data; (d) the requirements for the transmission of transhipment data from a Union fishing vessel to the competent authorities of its flag Member State and return messages from the authorities of the flag Member State. Those implementing acts shall be adopted in accordance with the examination procedure referred to in Article 119(2).
Article 23
- The master of a Union fishing vessel, or a representative of the master, shall complete an electronic landing declaration.
- The landing declaration referred to in paragraph 1 shall contain at least the following information: (a) the unique fishing trip identification number; (b) the CFR number or, where that number is not available, another vessel identification number, and the name of the fishing vessel; (c) the FAO alpha-3 code of each species landed and the relevant geographical area in which the catches were taken; (d) the quantities of each species landed in kilograms of product weighed in accordance with Article 60 and in live weight, broken down by type of product presentation and state of processing, or, where appropriate, in number of individuals, including, as a separate entry, the quantities or individuals below the applicable minimum conservation reference size; (e) the port of landing or landing site; (f) date and time of the completion of the landing or, in the event that the landing takes longer than 24 hours, the date and time of the start and of the completion of the landing;
ELI: http://data.europa.eu/eli/reg/2023/2842/oj 35/105 (g) date and time of the completion of the weighing or, in the event that the weighing takes longer than 24 hours, the date and time of the start and of the completion of the weighing; (h) the name or an identification number of the operator referred to in Article 60(5); (i) the conversion factors used. 3. The accuracy of the data recorded in the landing declaration shall be the responsibility of the master. 4. In order to convert stored or processed fish weight into live fish weight for the purpose of the completion of the landing declaration, the master of a fishing vessel, or a representative of the master, shall apply a conversion factor established in accordance with Article 14(12).