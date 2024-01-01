(1) Observers shall be permitted to board any vessel issued with a valid licence or authorisation pursuant to this Act and remain on such vessel for the purpose of exercising the observers’ functions stipulated under section 68. (2) The operator, master, and each member of the crew of such vessel shall allow and assist an observer to—(a) board and remain on such vessel for the purpose of carrying out his or her duties and functions, at such time and place as the Permanent Secretary may require; (b) have full access to and the use of facilities and equipment on board the vessel which the observer may determine necessary to carry out his or her duties, including— (i) full access to the bridge, fish on board and areas which may be used to hold, process, weigh and store fish; (ii) full access to the vessel’s records including its log and documentation for the purpose of records inspection and copying; (iii) full access to fishing gear on board; (iv) full access to navigation equipment and radios; (v) take and remove from the vessel reasonable samples for the purposes of scientific investigation and other relevant information; (vi) take photographs of the fishing operations, including fish, fishing gear, equipment, charts and records, and remove from the vessel such photographs or film as he or she may have taken or used on board the vessel; (vii) send or receive messages by means of the vessel’s communications equipment; and (viii)gather any other information relating to fisheries in Fiji fisheries waters or other areas as may be authorised by licence or authorisation; (c) carry out the observers’ duties safely; and (d) disembark at such time and place as may be determined by the Permanent Secretary or in accordance with an access agreement. (3) The operator shall provide the observer, while on board the vessel, at no expense to the State with food, accommodation, safety equipment and medical facilities equivalent to officers or such reasonable standard as may be acceptable to the Permanent Secretary. (4) In addition to the requirements in subsection (2), the Permanent Secretary may require the operator to pay in full the following costs of the authorised observer—(a) travel costs to and from the vessel; (b) such salary as may be notified by the Permanent Secretary, being the full amount of such salary; and (c)f ull insurance coverage. (5) Any operator and master of any vessel with a valid licence or authorisation issued in accordance with this Act shall allow and assist any observer to have full access to any place within Fiji or elsewhere where fish taken in Fiji fisheries waters is unloaded or transhipped, to remove samples and to gather any information relating to fisheries in Fiji fisheries waters. (6) Any observer who performs duties in areas beyond Fiji fisheries waters in accordance with this Act, any international agreement, fisheries management agreement or international conservation and management measures, shall, unless the contrary is provided, continue to be subject to all provisions of this Act, and all responsibilities and duties of operators, crew members or other relevant persons to such observer or port samplers, under this Act shall be applicable.