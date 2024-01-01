DELIBERATION n° 97-32 APF du 20 février 1997 relative à l’exploitation des ressources vivantes de la mer territoriale et de la zone économique exclusive situées au large des côtes de la Polynésie française.

Transshipment

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Article 6

    Translated text:

    The fishing permit, whatever the category, may also include special conditions relating to: 11) an obligation to unload and tranship catches within the limits of a French Polynesian seaport.

Vessel Tracking

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 6

    Translated text:

    The fishing permit, whatever the category, may also include special conditions relating to: 6) the obligation to carry on board and activate devices for remote monitoring of the position and course of authorized vessels.