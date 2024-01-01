DELIBERATION n° 97-32 APF du 20 février 1997 relative à l’exploitation des ressources vivantes de la mer territoriale et de la zone économique exclusive situées au large des côtes de la Polynésie française
Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 18Translated text:
In order to ensure the balance and transparency of any financial relations that may exist between a shipowner and a person providing him with a loan of money or means, possibly with a view to to enable the former to acquire ownership of his work tool, the issue of a professional fishing licence is subject to the presentation of an agreement describing the obligations of the parties. This agreement is attached to the fishing license application file.