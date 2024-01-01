(1) A person shall not (a) permit to be used, use or attempt to use an explosive, a poison or any other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish, or in any way rendering fish more easily caught, or (b) carryon board or possess or control without lawful authority at a place within a two kilometre radius from a shore or river, an explosive, a poison or any other noxious substance in circumstances indicating an intention of using that substance for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a). (2) An explosive, a poison or any other noxious substance found on board a fishing vessel shall be presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to be intended for the purposes referred to in subsection (1) (a). (3) A person who lands, sells, receives or possesses fish taken by a means which con-travenes subsection (1) (a) and who knows or has reasonable cause to believe that the fish has been so taken, commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than (a) $250,000 and not more than $2 million in respect of a local industrial or semi-industrial fishing vessel or a foreign fishing vessel, or (b) twenty-five penalty units and not more than five hundred penalty units in any other case, and in addition, the catch, fishing gear or any other apparatus or any combination of them used in the commission of the offense shall be forfeited to the Republic.