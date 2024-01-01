Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries Act

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

    (1) A person shall not (a) permit to be used, use or attempt to use an explosive, a poison or any other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish, or in any way rendering fish more easily caught, or (b) carryon board or possess or control without lawful authority at a place within a two kilometre radius from a shore or river, an explosive, a poison or any other noxious substance in circumstances indicating an intention of using that substance for any of the purposes referred to in paragraph (a). (2) An explosive, a poison or any other noxious substance found on board a fishing vessel shall be presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to be intended for the purposes referred to in subsection (1) (a). (3) A person who lands, sells, receives or possesses fish taken by a means which con-travenes subsection (1) (a) and who knows or has reasonable cause to believe that the fish has been so taken, commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than (a) $250,000 and not more than $2 million in respect of a local industrial or semi-industrial fishing vessel or a foreign fishing vessel, or (b) twenty-five penalty units and not more than five hundred penalty units in any other case, and in addition, the catch, fishing gear or any other apparatus or any combination of them used in the commission of the offense shall be forfeited to the Republic.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions prohibiting the targeting of marine mammals?

    (1) Subject to subsection (3), a person shall not fish for marine mammals in the fishery waters. (2) A marine mammal caught accidentally shall be released immediately and returned to the waters from which it was taken with the least possible injury. (3) The Director with the approval of the Council may give a written authorisation to fish for marine mammals in a limited manner. (4) A person who contravenes subsection (1) or (2) commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than (a) $50,000 and not more than $1 million in respect of a local industrial or semi-industrial vessel or a foreign fishing vessel, or (b) five hundred penalty units in any other case.

Fisheries Regulations, 2010 (L.I. 1968)

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

    (1) A person shall not within the fishery waters of this country (a) use any fishing method that aggregates fish by light attraction including use of portable generator, switchboard, bulbs beyond 500 watts or bulbs whose cumulative light intensity attracts fish and long cable to facilitate light production or any other contrivance for the purpose of aggregating fish by light; (b) use bamboo for the purpose of aggregating fish; (c) use explosives, obnoxious chemicals and any other prohibited fishing methods which render fish more easily caught; or (d) operate pair-trawling.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

    (1) The use of fish aggregating device in tuna fishing shall conform with the Regulations of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna. (2) During periods of moratorium on the use of a fish aggregating device, a person shall not carry on board a tuna vessel, a radio beacon or any device associated with a fish aggregating device.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

    (1) A person fishing (a) under the authority of a licence issued for commercial fishing shall not dump from any vessel, fish that has been caught which is suitable for human consumption; or (b) for personal use or for seafood shall not dump fish that is suitable for human consumption;

Ghana, Fisheries (Amendment) Act, Act 880

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

    1. The Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625) referred to in this enactment as the principal enactment is amended by the insertion after section 45 of a new section 45A as follows: "Giving effect to international conservation and management obligations 45A. (1) The Minister shall, by notice in the Gazette, publish the list of international fisheries conservation and management measures which are binding on the Republic.)

In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?

    1. The principal enactment is amended by the insertion after section 88 of a new section 88A "Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing 88A. (1) For the purpose of this Act, a fishing vessel is presumed to be engaged in Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing if it is shown that, contrary to the conservation and management measures applicable in the fishing area concerned (n) the fishing vessel engaged in a fishing activity with another fishing vessel which is on the Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated list or register of a regional fishing management organisation; or (o) the owner, operator, charterer or master of the fishing vessel conducted business directly connected with Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing including trading in or the importation of fishery products.