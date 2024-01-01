Ghana, Fisheries (Amendment) Act, Act 880
Fishing Offenses & Infractions
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 45
- The Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625) referred to in this enactment as the principal enactment is amended by the insertion after section 45 of a new section 45A as follows: "Giving effect to international conservation and management obligations 45A. (1) The Minister shall, by notice in the Gazette, publish the list of international fisheries conservation and management measures which are binding on the Republic.)
In laws/regulations that use the term "serious offenses," what offenses fall into that category?
Article 88A
- The principal enactment is amended by the insertion after section 88 of a new section 88A "Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing 88A. (1) For the purpose of this Act, a fishing vessel is presumed to be engaged in Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing if it is shown that, contrary to the conservation and management measures applicable in the fishing area concerned (n) the fishing vessel engaged in a fishing activity with another fishing vessel which is on the Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated list or register of a regional fishing management organisation; or (o) the owner, operator, charterer or master of the fishing vessel conducted business directly connected with Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing including trading in or the importation of fishery products.
Transshipment
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 88A
Vessel Registration & License Management
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 88A
