(1) A Ghanaian ship shall have in place and in conformity with standards set by the Director-General, (a) a ship security alert system, (b) an automatic identification system, (c) a continuous synopsis record, and (d) a permanently and conspicuously marked ship identification number. (2) The company or master of a Ghanaian ship shall prior to the master taking responsibility of that ship, ensure that the ship has the required security alert system. (3) Where a ship is being used for an international voyage or is operated without the necessary requirements specified under subsection (1), (a) the company of that ship commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand penalty units, (b) the master of that ship commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding two thousand five hundred penalty units, and the ship shall be detained until the fine is paid.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.