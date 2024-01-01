Ghana Maritime Security Act
Vessel Tracking
Does law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep AIS turned on?
Article 25
(1) A Ghanaian ship shall have in place and in conformity with standards set by the Director-General, (a) a ship security alert system, (b) an automatic identification system, (c) a continuous synopsis record, and (d) a permanently and conspicuously marked ship identification number. (2) The company or master of a Ghanaian ship shall prior to the master taking responsibility of that ship, ensure that the ship has the required security alert system. (3) Where a ship is being used for an international voyage or is operated without the necessary requirements specified under subsection (1), (a) the company of that ship commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand penalty units, (b) the master of that ship commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding two thousand five hundred penalty units, and the ship shall be detained until the fine is paid.