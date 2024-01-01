L.I. 2217 24M
Vessel Registration & License Management
What offenses exist in the law/regulation for which license suspension, revocation or cancellation is a mandatory consequence upon conviction for committing the offense?
24M. The Commission shall not grant an application for an Authorisation to Fish, where (a) the Commission has reason to believe that the fishing vessel has engaged in Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing or is on the Illegal, Unreported and Unregulating fishing list maintained by a regional fisheries management organisation; (b) it has been established that the fishing vessel has been involved in (i) Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing in the fishery waters of another State, or (ii) violation of an international conservation and management measure until a time that all outstanding sanctions imposed under Ghanaian law or any other law in respect of the violation have been complied with; (c) the Commission determines that the responsibilities of the Republic can not be exercised effectively under applicable international conservation and management measures in respect of the fishing vessel; or (d) a fishing vessel was previously authorised to be used for fishing by a foreign State and (i) the foreign State has suspended the Authorisation to Fish because the fishing vessel undermind the effectiveness of international conservation and management measures and the suspension has not expired; or (ii) a foreign State has, within the last three years preceding the application for an Authorisation to Fish under these Regulations, withdrawn the Authorisation because the fishing vessel undermined the effectiveness of international conservation and management measures.