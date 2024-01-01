24M. The Commission shall not grant an application for an Authorisation to Fish, where (a) the Commission has reason to believe that the fishing vessel has engaged in Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing or is on the Illegal, Unreported and Unregulating fishing list maintained by a regional fisheries management organisation; (b) it has been established that the fishing vessel has been involved in (i) Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing in the fishery waters of another State, or (ii) violation of an international conservation and management measure until a time that all outstanding sanctions imposed under Ghanaian law or any other law in respect of the violation have been complied with; (c) the Commission determines that the responsibilities of the Republic can not be exercised effectively under applicable international conservation and management measures in respect of the fishing vessel; or (d) a fishing vessel was previously authorised to be used for fishing by a foreign State and (i) the foreign State has suspended the Authorisation to Fish because the fishing vessel undermind the effectiveness of international conservation and management measures and the suspension has not expired; or (ii) a foreign State has, within the last three years preceding the application for an Authorisation to Fish under these Regulations, withdrawn the Authorisation because the fishing vessel undermined the effectiveness of international conservation and management measures.

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.