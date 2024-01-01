Fisheries Act
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 100
(1) The Minister may, on the recommendations of the Council, appoint in writing public officers to act as observers in respect of a vessel issued with a fishing licence or an authorisation under this Act. (2) Observers shall perform the functions determined by the Minister including (a) collection of catch and effort data, (b) taking reasonable samples of fish for scientific purposes, and (c) reporting violations of this Act and the Regulations