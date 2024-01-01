Fisheries Act
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 140
In this Act, unless the context otherwise requires, "master, in relation to a fishing vessel, means the person for the time being in command or apparently in charge of that vessel; "operator includes a person who is in charge of, directs or controls a vessel, the owner, charterer and master; "owner", in relation to a fishing vessel, includes a person exercising or discharg- ing or claiming the right of accepting the obligation to exercise or discharge any of the functions of an owner whether on behalf of the owner or on behalf of another and a person who is the owner jointly with any other person or persons and a manager, director or secretary of a body corporate or company, but does not include a person in possession under a charter-party;