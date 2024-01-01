In this Act, unless the context otherwise requires, "master, in relation to a fishing vessel, means the person for the time being in command or apparently in charge of that vessel; "operator includes a person who is in charge of, directs or controls a vessel, the owner, charterer and master; "owner", in relation to a fishing vessel, includes a person exercising or discharg- ing or claiming the right of accepting the obligation to exercise or discharge any of the functions of an owner whether on behalf of the owner or on behalf of another and a person who is the owner jointly with any other person or persons and a manager, director or secretary of a body corporate or company, but does not include a person in possession under a charter-party;

The Global Fishing Legislative Database provides access to national fishing laws for coastal countries worldwide. This searchable database links to original legal texts and contains translated passages, offering clarity on regulations governing activities in different waters. It is designed to address questions about vessel licensing requirements, crew composition mandates, and permitted gear or practices, making it a resource for journalists, researchers, advocates, and policymakers.

The tool is a work in progress, with many countries not yet included. It focuses exclusively on national fishing rules, excluding local or tribal regulations or international agreements. It’s worth noting that regional fisheries management organization members are immediately bound by resolutions and have to implement them in national law within a specified time frame. The tool also does not encompass rules that apply to non-fishing activities such as mining or shipping. Users are encouraged to report errors or contribute additional legal data by contacting media@theoutlawocean.com. This initiative aims to expand transparency and understanding of global fishing regulations.