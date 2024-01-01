Vessel Tracking

Fisheries Act
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 76
Article 76
(2) The Council may refuse to recommend the issue or renewal of a fishing licence, or may recommend the suspension or cancellation of a fishing licence or authorisation where it is satisfied that: (n) the vessel for which the licence is sought is not equipped with a working transponder for satellite monitoring where applicable.