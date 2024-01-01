Vessel Tracking

Fisheries Act

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Article 76

    (2) The Council may refuse to recommend the issue or renewal of a fishing licence, or may recommend the suspension or cancellation of a fishing licence or authorisation whereit is satisfied that: (n) the vessel for which the licence is sought is not equipped with a working transponder for satellite monitoring where applicable.

  • Article 76

Fishing Regulations 2008

Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?

  • Regulation 52

    (3) The master of the licensed ship or vessel to which an approved Vessel Monitoring System unit is fitted shall- (a) ensure that the Vessel Monitoring System unit is operating at ail times while fishing and undertaking related activities in the fisheries waters; (b) take reasonable measures to ensure that, if the Vessel Monitoring System unit ceases to operate, he or she is made aware of that fact; (c) immediately alter becoming aware that the Vessel Monitoring System unit has ceased to operate, notify the Vessel Monitoring System administrator of that fact; (d) ensure, prior to engaging in any fishing activity or related activity, that- (i) the Vessel Monitoring System unit has been switched on, (ii) the operation of the Vessel Monitoring System unit has been tested, (iii) the Vessel Monitoring System administrator has confirmed that the Vessel Monitoring System unit is operating.

Ghana Maritime Security Act

Does law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep AIS turned on?

  • Article 25

    (1) A Ghanaian ship shall have in place and in conformity with standards set by the Director-General, (a) a ship security alert system, (b) an automatic identification system, (c) a continuous synopsis record, and (d) a permanently and conspicuously marked ship identification number. (2) The company or master of a Ghanaian ship shall prior to the master taking responsibility of that ship, ensure that the ship has the required security alert system. (3) Where a ship is being used for an international voyage or is operated without the necessary requirements specified under subsection (1), (a) the company of that ship commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand penalty units, (b) the master of that ship commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding two thousand five hundred penalty units, and the ship shall be detained until the fine is paid.