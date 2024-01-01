Decreto 22/2016, Regulation on VMS
Vessel Tracking
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 2Translated text:
- Any industrial fishing vessel wishing to obtain a license to fish in the waters under the jurisdiction of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau must be fitted with a device enabling it to be detected and identified by means of a satellite tracking system (VMS).
- Any national industrial fishing vessel operating in international waters or under the sovereignty or jurisdiction of third countries shall also be required to have the device referred to in paragraph 1.
Article 6Translated text:
The master of a fishing vessel shall ensure that the satellite tracking devices and the transmission of the data are fully operational at all times. The master of a fishing vessel shall also ensure that: (a) the antenna or antennas connected to the satellite localisation devices are not obstructed, disconnected or blocked;