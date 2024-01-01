Fisheries Law
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 22Translated text:
- By order of the member of the Government responsible for the fisheries sector, a category of license or a specific fishing license may be subject to additional or specific conditions relating, in particular to: f) the embarkation and disembarkation of fisheries observers and on-board fisheries surveillance agents.
Article 64Translated text:
The following are serious fishing offenses: d) Obstructing the work of fisheries inspectors and observers in carrying out their duties of monitoring and observing compliance with the provisions of this Decree-Law and its regulations.