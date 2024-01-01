Observers

Fisheries Law

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 22

    PDF (page 61)Source URL
    Translated text:
    1. By order of the member of the Government responsible for the fisheries sector, a category of license or a specific fishing license may be subject to additional or specific conditions relating, in particular to: f) the embarkation and disembarkation of fisheries observers and on-board fisheries surveillance agents.

  • Article 64

    PDF (pages 68-69)Source URL
    Translated text:

    The following are serious fishing offenses: d) Obstructing the work of fisheries inspectors and observers in carrying out their duties of monitoring and observing compliance with the provisions of this Decree-Law and its regulations.