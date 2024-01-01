Decree 21/2016, Regulation of fishing related activities
Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?
Article 5Translated text:
Procedure for carrying out related operations by the fishing vessel 1. Not less than 24 hours before the planned related operation, the captain or owner of the vessel shall request permission to carry out a specific related operation from the National Service for the Supervision and Control of Fishing Activities (FISCAP) via HF radio (channel+++MHZ and time of call to be specified), providing the following information: a) Name of the vessel and its registration number (IMO); b) Name of the chartering/consigning agency; c) The type of operation to be carried out (transhipment of catches or other); d) The species (FAO code) if the planned operation is a transhipment of catches; e) The tonnage per product prior to transhipment, specifying the conversion factors in the case of fish transhipment; f) The preferred date and place for transhipment; and, g) The geographical area of the catch (inside or outside the EEZ); 2. The FISCAP then verifies the identity and quality of the applicant and may immediately refuse to carry out the operation if it finds one of the following situations: a) Vessel suspected of transmitting false position via VMS (vessel monitoring system); b) Inconsistency between catch data declared in the logbook and other means of recording information such as observer reports or information provided on the VMS position; and, c) Vessel, owner, skipper or shipowner suspected of being involved in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities.