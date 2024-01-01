Fisheries Act

(1) Any person who in any part of the fisheries waters or elsewhere in Guyana— (a) uses or permits to be used, or attempts to use any explosive, poison or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish, or in any way rendering fish more easily caught; or (b) carries or has in his possession or control any explosive, poison or other noxious substance in circumstances indicating an intention of using such explosive, poison or other noxious substance for any of the purposes referred to in the preceding paragraph, commits an offense and shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

(2) Any explosive, poison or other noxious substance found on board a fishing vessel shall be presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to be intended for the purposes referred to in subsection (1)(a).

(3) Any person who lands, sells, receives or is found in possession of any fish taken in contravention of subsection (1)(a), knowing or having reasonable cause to believe them to have been so taken, commits an offense and shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding twenty five thousand dollars.

(4) For the purposes of this section, a certificate as to the cause and manner of death of any fish signed by the Government Analyst, the Chief Fisheries Officer or such other person as the Chief Fisheries Officer may designate in writing, shall be accepted as prima facie evidence in court without proof of the signature of the person appearing to have signed the certificate or his official character.

(5) For the purposes of subsection (4), the defendant to proceedings brought under this section is entitled to fourteen days notice in writing of the prosecution's intention to produce the said certificate.