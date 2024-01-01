Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Fisheries Act

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

    (1) Any person who in any part of the fisheries waters or elsewhere in Guyana— (a) uses or permits to be used, or attempts to use any explosive, poison or other noxious substance for the purpose of killing, stunning, disabling or catching fish, or in any way rendering fish more easily caught; or (b) carries or has in his possession or control any explosive, poison or other noxious substance in circumstances indicating an intention of using such explosive, poison or other noxious substance for any of the purposes referred to in the preceding paragraph, commits an offense and shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

    (2) Any explosive, poison or other noxious substance found on board a fishing vessel shall be presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to be intended for the purposes referred to in subsection (1)(a).

    (3) Any person who lands, sells, receives or is found in possession of any fish taken in contravention of subsection (1)(a), knowing or having reasonable cause to believe them to have been so taken, commits an offense and shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding twenty five thousand dollars.

    (4) For the purposes of this section, a certificate as to the cause and manner of death of any fish signed by the Government Analyst, the Chief Fisheries Officer or such other person as the Chief Fisheries Officer may designate in writing, shall be accepted as prima facie evidence in court without proof of the signature of the person appearing to have signed the certificate or his official character.

    (5) For the purposes of subsection (4), the defendant to proceedings brought under this section is entitled to fourteen days notice in writing of the prosecution's intention to produce the said certificate.

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

    If the Chief Fisheries Officer has reasonable grounds to believe that a foreign fishing vessel has engaged in activities that undermine the effectiveness of international conservation and management measures, the Chief Fisheries Officer shall— (a) provide to the appropriate authorities of the flag state of the vessel concerned such information, including evidentiary material relating to those activities as may be necessary to assist the flag state to identify the vessel; (b) when such foreign vessel is voluntarily in a port of Guyana, promptly notify the appropriate authorities of the flag state and, if requested by the flag state, make arrangements to undertake such lawful measures as may be considered necessary to establish whether the vessel has been used contrary to the Compliance Agreement or the Fish Stocks Agreement.

Fisheries Regulations 2018

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

    (1) A person shall not deploy a fish aggregating device in the fisheries waters except with the written permission of an authorised officer and in accordance with any condition specified by the officer. (2) ( a) An application for a permit mentioned in subregulation (1) shall be in Form G(l) of the Third Schedule. (b)An application for a permit under this regulation shall be accompanied by the payment of the fee as negotiated by the authorised officer and the applicant. (3) An application for a permit under this regulation shall be processed by the officer within fourteen days of its receipt. ( 4) The permit shall be an annual permit expiring on the 31 st day of December in the year of issue unless otherwise specified and shall be issued in Form G (2) in the Third Schedule. (5) The Chief Fisheries Officer shall establish and maintain a register of all fish aggregating devices permitted in the fisheries waters. (6) A permit issued under this regulation shall contain a fish aggregating device registration number assigned by the Chief Fisheries Officer for the purpose of maintaining the register under subregulation (5). (7) The permit shall confer an exclusive right to fish in the vicinity of the device for the period stated in the permit. (8) The permit shall not relieve the master of a vessel from obligations arising under any other law concerning safety of navigation and shipping. (9) The master of a vessel deploying a permitted fish aggregating device into the fisheries waters shall notify the Chief Fisheries Officer within twenty four hours of deploying the device of the nature of the device and the intended location where the device will be deployed.

    (1) The Chief Fisheries Officer may by notice published in the Gazette and a local newspaper of wide circulation, declare any fish aggregating device a designated fish aggregating device for the purpose of this regulation. (2) A person shall not fish within a radius of one half of a nautical mile from any designated fish aggregating device except with the written permission of the Chief Fisheries Officer and in accordance with such conditions the Chief Fisheries Officer may specify.

    (1) Any fish aggregating device deployed into the fisheries waters shall - (a) bear a radar reflector and such lights as shall be clearly visible from five nautical miles; (b) be clearly marked with the name of the owner of the device and of the vessel from which the device was deployed; (c) have such other equipment or markings as an authorised officer may require.

    (2) A fish aggregating device found unmarked in the fisheries waters may be disposed of in an appropriate manner by an authorised officer.

    A fish aggregating device deployed in the fisheries waters without the written permission of an authorised officer shall be disposed of in a manner as the Chief Fisheries Officer may direct.