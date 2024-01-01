Fisheries Act
Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?
Article 42
If the Chief Fisheries Officer has reasonable grounds to believe that a foreign fishing vessel has engaged in activities that undermine the effectiveness of international conservation and management measures, the Chief Fisheries Officer shall— (a) provide to the appropriate authorities of the flag state of the vessel concerned such information, including evidentiary material relating to those activities as may be necessary to assist the flag state to identify the vessel; (b) when such foreign vessel is voluntarily in a port of Guyana, promptly notify the appropriate authorities of the flag state and, if requested by the flag state, make arrangements to undertake such lawful measures as may be considered necessary to establish whether the vessel has been used contrary to the Compliance Agreement or the Fish Stocks Agreement.