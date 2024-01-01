An owner, charterer or master of a vessel on which an observer appointed under regulation 75 embarks shall- (a) provide accommodation and food that are equivalent to those provided to the crew to the observer; (b) allow the observer access to and use of the vessel's observer device and personnel upon request for the transmission and receipt of messages related to the observer's duties; (c) allow the observer access to and use of the vessel's navigation equipment and personnel upon request to determine the vessel's position; ( d) allow the observer free and unobstructed access to the vessel's bridge, working decks, holding bins, weight scales, holds and any other space used to hold, process, weigh or store fish; (e) allow the observer to inspect and copy the vessel's daily logbook, communication logs and any records associated with the catch and distribution of fish for that trip.

(1) The Minister or Chief Fisheries Officer may appoint observers to accompany fishing vessels on fishing trips for the purpose of monitoring and inspection during the fishing trip. (2) An owner, charterer or master of a fishing vessel who is notified by an authorised officer of the appointment of an observer to accompany the fishing vessel on an observation trip shall give to the authorised officer at least one week notice of his intended departure from and expected landing at a port.

