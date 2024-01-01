Vessel Tracking

The vessel monitoring device shall be programmed to automatically transmit, continuously and throughout the period of the licence or permit to fish, to the Fisheries Monitoring Centre data relating to - (a) the identification of the vessel; (b) the most recent geographical position of the vessel with a margin of error not exceeding 500 meters; (c) the date and time of the fixing of the position of the vessel; (d) the speed and course of the vessel.

A charterer, owner or master of a vessel licensed or permitted to fish in the fisheries waters shall ensure that at all times the vessel monitoring device installed on the vessel is not tampered with or manipulated to distort the position of the vessel or any other information that may be relayed by the device.

( 1) Every owner of a fishing vessel licensed or permitted to fish in the fisheries waters or for related activities shall ensure that the vessel is fitted with a vessel monitoring device approved by the Chief Fisheries Officer within the implementation period specified in the Fifth Schedule. (2) The Minister may, in his sole discretion, extend the time stipulated for the installation of a vessel monitoring device for not more than two months. (3) After installation, the owner shall submit the relevant information on the vessel monitoring device to the Chief Fisheries Officer in Form A in the Sixth Schedule along with a certified administrative copy of the operationalisation of the equipment from the supplier of the device.

