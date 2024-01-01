IndonesiaOversight BodyKementerian Kelautan dan Perikanan [Ministry of Marine Affais and Fisheries (MMAF)]Registry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2017SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1976TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions3 lawsLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility1 lawVessel Registration & License Management7 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsFisheries Law No. 31 of 2004Vessel Registration & License ManagementGovernment Decree No. 15 of 1984Vessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementGovernment Regulation No. 27 of 2021 on implementation of marine affairs and fisheries sectorVessel Registration & License ManagementMAFF Decree No. 18/KEPMEN-KP/2013Fishing Offenses & InfractionsMAFF Regulation No. 10/2021 on Risk-Based Business Licensing in the Marine and Fisheries SectorVessel Registration & License ManagementMAFF Regulation No. 58/PERMEN-KP/2020Fishing Offenses & InfractionsVessel Registration & License ManagementMAFF Regulation No. 59/PERMEN-KP/2014Fishing Offenses & InfractionsRA 45 of 2009Labor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingShipping Law (Law No. 17 of 2008)Vessel Registration & License Management