Government Decree No. 15 of 1984
Does the law/regulation require information about the beneficial owner of the vessel?
Article 11
(1) The fishing permit for foreign individuals or bodies corporate allowed to fish in the Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone shall be issued in the form of a letter by the Minister for Agriculture or by the official designated by the official designated by the Minister. (2) In the permit letter referred to in sub-regulation (1), the following data shall be annotated.
- name and nationality of the vessels owner;
- name of the vessels; 3. call-sign of the vessels;
- country of registration, registration number and flag flown by the vessel;
- overall length of the vessel;
- gross tonnage of the vessel;
- horsepower rating of the vessel;
- fish hold capacity of the vessels;
- name, address and nationality of the master;
- number of crew;
- kind and number of fishing gear transported or used by each vessel;
- intended fishing grounds;
- identification marks that the vessel is required to display;
- port or other place of reporting;
- conditions to be complied with as regards catch.