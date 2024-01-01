JapanOversight BodyMinistry of Agriculture, Forestry and FisheriesRegistry ClosedILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2013SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1983TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions2 lawsObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Registration & License Management3 lawsVessel Tracking1 lawLawsAct on the Exercise of the Sovereign Right for Fishery, etc. in the Exclusive Economic ZoneTransshipmentVessel Registration & License ManagementAct on the Protection of Marine ResourcesFishing Offenses & InfractionsFishery ActFishing Offenses & InfractionsObserversVessel Registration & License ManagementMinistry of Communications Ordinance No. 6 of 1933Vessel TrackingOrdinance for Enforcement of the Fishing Boat ActVessel Registration & License Management