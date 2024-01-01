Act on the Protection of Marine Resources

  • Language: Japanese & English
  • Year: 1951

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 5

    PDF (pages 4-5)Source URL

    Catching or gathering aquatic plants and animals by using explosives is prohibited; provided, however, that this does not apply for research and study with the permission of the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

  • Article 6

    PDF (page 5)Source URL

    The catching or gathering of aquatic plants and animals by using poisonous substances that paralyze or kill them is prohibited; provided, however, this does not apply to cases where permission of the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has been obtained.

  • Article 7

    PDF (page 5)Source URL

    It is an offense to possess or sell aquatic plants and animals caught or gathered in violation of the provisions of the preceding two Articles.