Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Act on the Protection of Marine Resources

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 5

    Catching or gathering aquatic plants and animals by using explosives is prohibited; provided, however, that this does not apply for research and study with the permission of the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

  • Article 6

    The catching or gathering of aquatic plants and animals by using poisonous substances that paralyze or kill them is prohibited; provided, however, this does not apply to cases where permission of the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has been obtained.

  • Article 7

    It is an offense to possess or sell aquatic plants and animals caught or gathered in violation of the provisions of the preceding two Articles.

Fishery Act

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 119

    (2) The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries or the prefectural governor concerned may establish a necessary Order of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries or Rules concerning the following particulars for fisheries adjustment: (i) restriction or prohibition concerning the gathering, catch or disposal of aquatic animals and plants (excluding that the operation of fisheries is prohibited and that the permissions of the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries or the prefectural governor concerned must be obtained, respectively pursuant to the provisions of the preceding paragraph); (iii) restriction or prohibition concerning fishing gear or fishing boats.