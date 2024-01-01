Kenya Merchant Shipping Act
Vessel Tracking
Does law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep AIS turned on?
Article 382
(1) Subject to subsection (2), all ships engaged on international voyages, while operating on the navigable Kenyan waters, shall be equipped with and operate an automatic identification system under regulations prescribed by the Minister, but this section shall not apply to— (a) ships of war and troop ships; (b) cargo ships of less than five hundred tons; (c) ships not propelled by mechanical means; (d) wooden ships of traditional build; (e) pleasure vessels not engaged in trade; and (f) fishing vessels.