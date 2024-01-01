Fisheries Management and Development Act
Does the law/regulation require foreign vessels to employ national labor?
Article 91
(1) Where commercial employment is foreseen in Preference for relation to the activity for which the licence or employment of authorization is sought, it shall be a condition of the citizens of Kenya licence or authorization that citizens of Kenya possessing the necessary qualifications and experience shall be givenpreference for employment, and such employment shall be in accordance with the Employment Act, 2007.
Article 98
- (1) Fishing licences issued for industrial or semi-industrial fishing vessels for fishing or fishing related activities shall include the following conditions — (h) unless otherwise authorized by the Director-General, the operator shall ensure that at least forty five percent of the crew members on board each fishing vessel are citizens of Kenya.