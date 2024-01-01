"master" means a person in command or in charge or apparently in command of the vessel, aircraft or a vehicle, but does not include a pilot on board a vessel solely for the purpose of navigation;

"operator" means any person responsible for the operations of, directs or controls a vessel, including the owner, charterer and master of the vessel;

"person" means any natural person or business enterprise and includes a corporation, partnership, cooperative, association and any foreign government, its subdivisions or agents;