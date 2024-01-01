(1) The Director-General may, by written notice to the holder of a licence or authorization or that person's or authorization agent, suspend or cancel any licence or authorization issued pursuant to this Act for any of the following reasons — (a) there has been a contravention of the licence or authorization, this Act, an applicable international agreement or international conservation and management measures or relevant applicable law of a third country in respect of which the licence or authorization was given, and — (i) any applicable law or international agreement providing for such suspension or cancellation; (ii) the relevant person or persons involved in such contravention has or have not submitted to the legal or administrative process, or complied with the requirements of an applicable fine, penalty or other determination; or (iii) the Director-General, having regard to the nature and seriousness of the contravention, considers it appropriate to suspend or cancel the licence or authorization; (b) there has been a failure to maintain or comply with, or there has been any material change or change in circumstances affecting the eligibility criteria for the licence or authorization, in the- (i) registration of a company or a vessel; (ii) ownership or beneficial ownership or control of a company or vessel since the time of licence approval; or (iii) characteristics, identification markings, or gear of any licensed industrial fishing vessel; (c) the licence or authorization holder has furnished information which is untrue, incomplete or misleading in connection with the licence application; (d) where a licence or authorization may be transferred, this has been done without the written approval of the Director-General and endorsement by the Cabinet Secretary; (e) any fees, charges or levies required to be paid after the issuance of the licence or authorization have not been paid as required; (f) it is necessary to do so to implement conservation and management measures under this Act, in accordance with its objective and principles; (g) in the case of a commercial aquaculture licence, the licence holder fails to establish the aquaculture operation within the time specified by the Director- General; or (h) such other reasons as may be prescribed or provided in relevant laws of Kenya. (2) The Director-General shall suspend or cancel a licence or authorization in accordance with such procedures as may be prescribed, where — (a) this Act, a fisheries management plan, aquaculture development plan or any international agreement so requires; and (b) such suspension or cancellation is endorsed by the Cabinet Secretary. (3) Where a licence or authorization has been suspended or cancelled in accordance with subsection (2), the Director-General shall notify the applicant of the reasons. (4) There shall be no refund of fees paid in respect of a licence or authorization suspended or cancelled under this Act. (5) No person shall engage in any activity for which the relevant licence or authorization was issued after a notice of suspension or cancellation given pursuant to subsection (3) has been received by the holder. (6) A person who contravenes subsection (5) commits an offense and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand shillings or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or to both.