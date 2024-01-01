Fisheries (Amendment) Act 2021

  • Year: 2021

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to abandoning or discarding gear, fish or fish product?

  • Article 7

    (h) adopt measures to minimize waste, discards, catch by lost or abandoned gear, pollution originating from fishing vessels, catch of non-target species, and impacts on associated or dependent species, in particular endangered species and promote the development and use of selective, environmentally safe and cost-effective fishing gear and techniques;