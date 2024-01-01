Fisheries (Fish Aggregating Device Management) Regulations, 2014. 2014-07-01,

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to fish aggregating devices?

  • Regulation 4

    (2) A person that owns or operates a fish aggregating device or electronic equipment associated with such device shall apply to the Director of Fisheries to register every such device, and shall renew the registration annually. Regulation

  • Regulation 12

    (1) An owner, master or operator of a purse seine vessel licensed in Kiribati or registered in Kiribati shall comply with the legally binding measures ·explicitly identified in a FAD management plan.