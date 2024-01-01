Fisheries Act
What qualifications does the law/regulation give for a vessel to qualify as a local vessel?
Article 3
"local fishing vessel" means a fishing vessel wholly owned and controlled by: (a) the Government of Kiribati; or (b) a company , society or other association of persons incorporated or established under the laws of Kiribati, at least 60% of which is beneficially owned by citizens or the Government of Kiribati; or citizens of Kiribati; or a joint venture, consortium or partnership arrangement or agreement in which at least 49% of the beneficial ownership and control of the joint venture, consortium or partnership is vested in or held by citizens or the Government of Kiribati.
What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?
Article 10
(1) If a condition of a licence or authorisation is contravened, the Director of Fisheries may: (a) cancel the licence or authorisation; or (b) suspend it for a period he or she thinks appropriate. (2) A person may appeal to the Minister against: (a) the refusal of a licensing officer to grant a licence; or (b) the suspension or cancellation of a licence or authorisation. (3) A licence or authorisation that has been suspended or cancelled remains suspended or cancelled unless the Minister determines otherwise .