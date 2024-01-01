(1) If a condition of a licence or authorisation is contravened, the Director of Fisheries may: (a) cancel the licence or authorisation; or (b) suspend it for a period he or she thinks appropriate. (2) A person may appeal to the Minister against: (a) the refusal of a licensing officer to grant a licence; or (b) the suspension or cancellation of a licence or authorisation. (3) A licence or authorisation that has been suspended or cancelled remains suspended or cancelled unless the Minister determines otherwise .

"local fishing vessel" means a fishing vessel wholly owned and controlled by: (a) the Government of Kiribati; or (b) a company , society or other association of persons incorporated or established under the laws of Kiribati, at least 60% of which is beneficially owned by citizens or the Government of Kiribati; or citizens of Kiribati; or a joint venture, consortium or partnership arrangement or agreement in which at least 49% of the beneficial ownership and control of the joint venture, consortium or partnership is vested in or held by citizens or the Government of Kiribati.

