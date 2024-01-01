LiberiaOversight BodyNational Fisheries and Aquaculture AuthorityRegistry OpenILO ConventionsRatified MLC in 2006SOLAS Ratified SOLAS in 1983TopicsFishing Offenses & Infractions1 lawLabor Rules, Offenses, & Infractions1 lawObservers1 lawTransshipment1 lawVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility2 lawsVessel Registration & License Management1 lawVessel Tracking1 lawLawsNational Fisheries and Aquaculture Law 2019Fishing Offenses & InfractionsLabor Rules, Offenses, & InfractionsObserversTransshipmentVessel Ownership & Legal ResponsibilityVessel Registration & License ManagementVessel TrackingREGULATIONS RELATING TO FISHERIES, FISHING ANDRELATED ACTIVITIES FOR THE MARINE FISHERIES SECTOR IN THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIAVessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility