(1) The Director General may appoint a person in writing to be an observer for the purposes of this Act, but shall not appoint as observer a crew member of the vessel being observed or any person directly or indirectly connected with the fishing vessel company being observed including as employee or contractor.

l) An observer programme shall be established by the Director General for the purpose of collecting, recording and reporting reliable and accurate information for scientific, monitoring, management, and compliance purposes.

(3) Each authorization for research fishing shall be subject to the following conditions: a. that at least two Liberian scientist or observer be included at all times for the duration of the research at the expense of the person to whom the authorization is granted;

