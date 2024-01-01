National Fisheries and Aquaculture Law 2019
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 10.24
(3) Each authorization for research fishing shall be subject to the following conditions: a. that at least two Liberian scientist or observer be included at all times for the duration of the research at the expense of the person to whom the authorization is granted;
Article 11.17
l) An observer programme shall be established by the Director General for the purpose of collecting, recording and reporting reliable and accurate information for scientific, monitoring, management, and compliance purposes.
Article 11.18
(1) The Director General may appoint a person in writing to be an observer for the purposes of this Act, but shall not appoint as observer a crew member of the vessel being observed or any person directly or indirectly connected with the fishing vessel company being observed including as employee or contractor.