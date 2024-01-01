Vessel Tracking

National Fisheries and Aquaculture Law 2019
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 11.27
The Director General shall establish and operate vessel monitoring systems for purposes of monitoring, control and surveillance, and managing the operations of fishing vessels under this Act The operator of any industrial fishing vessel, as a condition of license, shall install, maintain and operate a VMS transponder in accordance with such conditions as prescribed or required. by the Director General. The mobile transceiver unit (MTU) or other device or equipment shall be an integral component of a vessel monitoring system at all times while the fishing vessel is in the Fisheries Waters or, in respect of a Liberian fishing vessel. in areas beyond national jurisdiction or such other area as may be prescribed or agreed in an international agreement or international conservation .and management measures.