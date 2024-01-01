Fisheries and Aquaculture Code
Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?
Article 74Translated text:
The following natural persons are criminally liable: a) the captain of the fishing vessel, the shipowner and the charterer; b) their agents:
- the sponsor of prohibited fishing operations and illegal harvesting ;
- the operator of a processing, treatment or storage facility for fishery products; Legal entities associated with the offense are criminally liable.