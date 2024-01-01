Vessel Ownership & Legal Responsibility

Fisheries and Aquaculture Code

Who is given legal responsibility to comply with the legislation: "operator," "owner," "master," "person," "vessel" or other?

  • Article 74

    Translated text:

    The following natural persons are criminally liable: a) the captain of the fishing vessel, the shipowner and the charterer; b) their agents:

    • the sponsor of prohibited fishing operations and illegal harvesting ;
    • the operator of a processing, treatment or storage facility for fishery products; Legal entities associated with the offense are criminally liable.