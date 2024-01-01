Fisheries and Aquaculture Code
Does the law/regulation require or exempt fishing vessels to keep VMS turned on, or is there no provision?
Article 59Translated text:
Any fishing vessel authorized to fish in maritime waters under national jurisdiction and any national fishing vessel authorized to operate beyond these waters is required to use a vessel tracking system. Such a system must enable information to be transmitted automatically to the Fisheries Monitoring Centre, thus enabling the position of the fishing vessel to be constantly monitored. The relevant terms and conditions are laid down by regulation.