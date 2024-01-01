The Fisheries Act of the Maldives No. 14/2019
Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?
Article 69
(a) The Ministry shall, by public announcement in the Government Gazette, determine the parties that will act as observers on vessels validly licensed under this Act or under regulation made under this Act. (b) For purposes of this Act, the Ministry, by public announcement in the Government Gazette, may determine citizens of foreign States to act as observers. (c) It shall be the responsibility of observers declared under this Act to collect, record and report accurate and trustworthy information for scientific use, to plan and manage fisheries, and for any other purpose prescribed in regulation made under this Act. (d) Regulation made under this Act must prescribe the requirements of observers determined by the Ministry under this section as well as protection and privileges afforded to such observers.