The Fisheries Act of the Maldives No. 14/2019

  • Language: English
  • Years: 2014, 2015, 2019

Fishing Offenses & Infractions

Does this country's legislation require compliance with "international conservation and management measures" adopted by an RFMO in which it is a member?

  • Article 2(5)

    PDF (page 1)Source URL

    The principal objective of this Act are as follows: ----- to develop a legal framework to enforce state obligations pursuant to international conventions participated by the Republic of Maldives in respect of fishing and fisheries.

Does the law/regulation contain any provisions related to harmful fishing methods and the sale of fish caught using such methods?

  • Article 27

    PDF (page 14)Source URL

    The following types of fishing are prohibited in the maritime zones of the Maldives. (a) Purse seine fishing; (b) Gillnet fishing; (c) Trawl net fishing; (d) Fishing using a net with the exception of bait fishing and fishing for personal consumption; (e) Fishing using an explosive, poison or such other chemical.

Observers

Does the law/regulation provide for observers and are there requirements for the nationality of observers?

  • Article 69

    PDF (pages 33-34)Source URL

    (a) The Ministry shall, by public announcement in the Government Gazette, determine the parties that will act as observers on vessels validly licensed under this Act or under regulation made under this Act. (b) For purposes of this Act, the Ministry, by public announcement in the Government Gazette, may determine citizens of foreign States to act as observers. (c) It shall be the responsibility of observers declared under this Act to collect, record and report accurate and trustworthy information for scientific use, to plan and manage fisheries, and for any other purpose prescribed in regulation made under this Act. (d) Regulation made under this Act must prescribe the requirements of observers determined by the Ministry under this section as well as protection and privileges afforded to such observers.

Vessel Registration & License Management

What is the applicable law/regulation for the registration of ships, and does the fisheries legislation have any relevant provisions for registration such as pre-approval?

  • Article 36

    PDF (page 20)Source URL

    (a) Fishing must be undertaken in the maritime zones of the Maldives under a license issued pursuant to this Act and regulation made under this Act. (b) The Ministry shall make arrangements for easy issuing of licenses pursuant to this Act via local councils. (c) Fishing license stated in subsection (a) must not be issued to vessels registered overseas. (d) If the registration of any vessel issued with a license pursuant to this Act is revoked or temporarily suspended by a relevant authority, the license issued pursuant to this Act must also be revoked or temporarily suspended, respectively. Furthermore, if such authority decides not to temporarily suspend or to revoke the registration of such vessel following a review of its decision, such decision must be also followed in respect of the license issued pursuant to this Act. (e) Any license issued pursuant to this Act shall not be transferred to a third party without the approval of the Ministry.

What provisions in the law govern the granting, denial, revocation and cancellation of fishing licenses?

  • Article 36

    PDF (page 20)Source URL

  • Article 39

    PDF (pages 20-21)Source URL

    (a) A fishing license issued pursuant to this Act can be revoked or temporarily suspended in the following situations: (1) Importance of revocation or temporary suspension of license to manage a specific type of fishery; (2) If a licensed vessel is used in contravention of this Act, or if the vessel has contravened a licensing condition; (3) The registration issued to the vessel by the relevant authority is revoked or temporarily suspended; (4) If the circumstance obligates revocation or temporary suspension of license pursuant to an international agreement signed by the Maldives. (b) Any decision to temporarily suspend or revoke a license issued pursuant to this Act in accordance with subsection (a), must be informed in writing to the licensee. (c) The Ministry is not required to pay back any fees paid in respect of a license in the event such license is temporarily suspended or revoked pursuant to this section.