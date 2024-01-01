Transshipment

General Fishing Regulation of the Maldives (R75/2020)

Does the law/regulation provide for transshipment?

  • Chapter 5, "Best Practices and guidelines for Fishery" chart

    PDF (page 4)Source URL

    (h) Transshipment of fish from one vessel to another outside the atoll areas (etherevari) or if the island is naturally formed as an atoll by itself, within 1 (one) nautical mile from its fore reef. (i) Transshipment of fish in contravention of the Fisheries Management Plan, within the waters of atolls, or if the island is naturally formed as an atoll by itself, within 1 (one) nautical mile of its fore reef.

  • Schedule 4, "Offenses with determined fines as penalties and measures" chart beginning on page 18

    PDF (page 20)Source URL

    Transshipment of fish from one vessel to another outside the maritime zones of the Maldives.